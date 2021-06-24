James Marihugh

DELPHOS — James Vernon Marihugh, 90, of Delphos, passed away on June 22, 2021, at The Meadows of Delphos.
He was born November 9, 1930, the second of five children to Vernon Roosevelt and Mildred (Greiner) Marihugh. He was united in marriage to Grace Violet in 1956.
He is also survived by four children, Julie (Paul) DeLange of Dayton, Christal (Richard) Nuess of Dayton, Patricia (Greg) Norden of Findlay, John (Kirsten) Marihugh of Columbus; two brothers, David of New Hampshire and Peter of Defiance; one sister, Ruth Warnimont of Defiance; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles of Defiance.
James graduated from Defiance High School in 1948 and graduated from Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Illinois. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he worked as a switch board operator in a field artillery unit of the Indian Head division. During his time in Korea, he contracted hemorrhagic fever and was in a MASH field hospital for over a month. After serving, he enrolled at Tri-State University on the GI Bill where he graduated in electrical engineering in 1957. He then began his career at Ohio Power/AEP where he retired with 35 years of service.
James was the ultimate servant. He loved people and served his family, friends, and church. His sense of humor brought joy to many. He enjoyed working on cars and machinery, hunting and fishing, talking about his service in Korea, and telling stories to his grandchildren. He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church. James also served as a trustee on the Delphos Canal Commission.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Elida. Pastor Tom Cooper will preside. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos and one hour before the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville University or Faith Baptist Church.
