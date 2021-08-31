James Lehman

OLMSTED FALLS — James (Jim) Owen Lehman, of Olmsted Township, was born on December 25, 1948, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Edwin and Donna Lee (Poling) Lehman. James suddenly passed on August 23, 2021, at the age of 72.
James is survived by his wife Barbara (Miller) of 48 years and daughter, Dawn (Robert) Gear; sister, Janice (Lehman) Furnas (Craig) and uncle to Jennifer Furnas, Amanda (Ryan) Beightol, Steven Furnas and friend Beth Hahn; brother-in-law, John (Sally) Miller, Melanie (Tim), Laura (Terry), Carrie (Dominic), great-uncle and friend to many.
Jim was a 1966 graduate of Paulding County Blue Creek High School. Jim was also a graduate of Cleveland State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for General Electric, Vistion and General Motors.
Jim was also an active member of the Olmsted Falls Community Church, 7853 Main Street, Olmsted, and Olmsted Falls Kiwanis. Jim loved to watch the Cleveland Indians and Browns along with Ohio State Football.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Olmsted Community Church, 7853 Main Street, Olmsted Falls, OH 44138, Olmsted Falls Kiwanis, or to a charity of your choice.
Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 21369 Center Ridge Road, on Saturday, September 11, 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 12, 2 p.m., at the Olmsted Community Church, 7853 Main Street, Olmsted Falls, with a reception following.
