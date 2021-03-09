James Lammy

Napoleon — James Edward Lammy Sr., 87, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Berkley, Michigan, to James V. and Edna (Siedel) Lammy. He married Carolyn Neuhauser of Napoleon, Ohio, on December 31, 1952.
James was both a businessman and entrepreneur. He was the owner of Scott-Port-A-Fold Manufacturing in Archbold, Ohio, as well as Mary James Children's Clothing. He enjoyed traveling and doing business in Mexico and Peru. His hobbies included playing tennis and racquetball as well as playing bridge. He also enjoyed law and international business relationships as well as being a private pilot. He was always extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He served as a Captain in the Air Force and was stationed on Chitose Airbase in Hokkaido, Japan for 2 years.
He is survived by his children, James (Maureen) Lammy Jr. Napoleon; Thomas Lammy Maryland, Sutton's Bay, Michigan; Susan (Hugh) Schink, Napoleon; Joanna (Chris) Hammerschmidt, Avon, Ohio; grandchildren, Meredith (Adam) Trauthwein, Erin (Nacho) Tellez, K. Maria Lammy and Paul Grossman, Thomas, Lauren, and Sean Lammy, Nikki (Nate) Frey, Todd Schink, Jenni (Robert) McMahan, David, Ryan and Evan Hammerschmidt; great-grandchildren, Lucille and Garrett Trauthwein, Camila and Penelope Tellez, Brayden and Cole Frey, and Emmett McMahan; and siblings, Jean and Jeno Rizzolo and Robert Lammy.
A public visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon followed by a private family funeral service presided over by Rev. Eric McGlade. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers should be made to Henry County Humane Society or CHP Hospice.
