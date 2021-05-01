Defiance — James L. Myers, 84, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at SKLD Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on January 24, 1937, to Richard and Loretta (Hasselschwert) Myers in Defiance, Ohio. James was a 1955 graduate of Defiance High School. James proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On July 15, 1978, he married Linda (Conrad) Myers, who survives. James worked at Dinner Bell in Defiance for over thirty years, from his high school graduation until they closed. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and he enjoyed watching college football games.
James will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Myers, of Defiance, and three nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Myers and Thomas Myers.
A private graveside service is planned at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
