WAUSEON — James E. Knox, 87, longtime teacher, coach and counselor, passed away at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center on Oct. 20, 2019.
Jim was born June 3, 1932, in Sugarcreek, the son of Jesse and Florence (Stevanus) Knox. He married Wanda Mast on Nov. 17, 1951, and shortly after served in the army during the Korean Conflict until 1953.
Jim regularly attended the Chapel of Faith in Florida and was a 40-year member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. His faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, was important, especially while suffering with cancer the last seven months of his life. He loved his family very much, and his family loved him and will miss him always.
Jim loved coaching, and through basketball and golf he touched many young men’s lives. He was inducted into the Bluffton University Hall of Fame, along with two of his championship golf teams who qualified for the NAIA tournament in 1974 and 1975. Jim was an avid golfer and also loved watching sports. He faithfully followed The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Browns. He retired in 1994 after 16 years of guidance counseling for Wauseon Schools. Jim and his wife were “snowbirds,” traveling back and forth to Florida for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and was married to her for 67 years. They have four children, Deborah (Richard) Gavigan, Belgrade, Mont., Ron (Diane) Knox, New Philly, Ohio, Beth (Jim) Holman, Wauseon, Ohio, and Jamie (Doug) Beachy, Loveland, Ohio. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Steve and Don. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bill, Mary Louise and Harriet.
Visitation will take place Friday, Nov. 1, from 2-8 p.m. with a celebration of life service on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon. Short Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
The family requests that memorials go to Crossroads Evangelical Church or CHP Defiance Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.