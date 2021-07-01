Justinger

COLDWATER, Mich. — James V. Justinger, 78, of Coldwater, Michigan found peace on June 29, 2021 surrounded by family.

Jim was born February 22, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, to Ralph Justinger and Elizabeth (Traylor) Justinger. He graduated from Defiance High School and attended barber school in Toledo, Ohio. On May 1, 1965, Jim married his beloved wife of 48 years, C. Anne Losh who proceeded him in death on April 1, 2013.

He was a barber, worked at Dinner Bell and retired from General Tire. Jim was also a member of the St. Paul Catholic Chapel in Clear Lake, Indiana.

He is survived by his loving children, Connie (John) Higbea and Doug Justinger both of Defiance; grandchildren, Dr. Cassandra Higbea and fiancé Gary Sheriff, Columbus, Ohio, Craig (Anna) Higbea of Defiance; Carl James Higbea of Columbus, and Suzanne Justinger of Defiance along with great-grandson Henry Higbea; sisters, Diane (Alan) Bauer of Defiance and Mary (Dave) Puthoff of St. Mary’s, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friend Betty Evans and his faithful sidekick Buddy.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, loving wife Anne, and brother Robert (Bob) Justinger.

Jim was a former Commander of Sons of the Legion, at Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257, Moose member, and duel member of the Eagles. He and his wife were active supporters of the Defiance County 4-H program, loved spending time at the lake, visiting with people, telling stories, and a huge fan of country music. After retirement they enjoyed traveling to Florida. His sense of humor and one liners will be missed by many.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

A Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Beams Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at St. Paul Chapel, 8780 E. 700 N., Fremont, Indiana. Father Robert Showers will officiate the service. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the Mass on Saturday at St. Paul Chapel, from 10-11 a.m.

Burial will follow at the Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorials can be applied towards St. Paul Catholic Chapel, Defiance or Hillsdale Hospice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

