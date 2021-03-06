James Jurcevich

Defiance — James Jurcevich, 79, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Defiance, surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 1, 1942, to Adam and Ella (Settlemire) Jurcevich in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. James was a 1959 graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School. On July 24, 1965, he married Marilyn (Brilhart) Jurcevich, who survives.

James was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He worked for over 41 years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement in 2004. He worked with the Defiance County Board of Elections, and was a member of VFW Post 3360. He enjoyed his time volunteering at St. Paul's Food Pantry and the Salvation Army. He was a counselor with Stephen's Ministry and an avid Steelers fan. James loved his children and grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments. His most cherished times were spent with his family.

James will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Marilyn Jurcevich of Defiance; his son, James (Laura) Jurcevich II of Worthington, Ohio; and his daughter, Janel (Dan) Markley of Napoleon, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Justs, Shayla, Isabella, and Steven; his brother, William (Patricia) Jurcevich of Defiance; and his sister, Eileen Dietz of Bristol, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert Jurcevich.

All services for James will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or St. Paul's Food Pantry. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jurcevich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load entries