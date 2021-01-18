James 'Jim' Wolff

NEY — James R. “Jim” Wolff, 74, Ney, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, January 16, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born August 31, 1946, to the late Earl and Florence (Moore) Wolff in Defiance, Ohio. Jim was a 1964 graduate of Defiance High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1964-68. On October 2, 1971, he married Wanetta (Egler) Wolff, who survives. Jim was a member of Zion’s Lutheran Church, and AMVETS Post 1991. He worked for over 25 years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards.
Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Wanetta Wolff of Ney, Ohio; and his children, Lisa (Tony) Durda of Summerville, S.C., Lori Wolff of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Allen (Nicole) Wolff of Lima, Ohio, and Cheryl Wolff of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his brother, Bill Wolff of Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jason Wolff.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be private.
Memorials are suggested to AMVETS or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.