A memorial service to celebrate the life of James L. Ingle Jr. will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Family Christian Center in Defiance. For more information visit www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Ingle, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries