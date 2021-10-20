James Ingle Jr.

Holgate — James L. Ingle Jr, age 64, of Holgate, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born on August 30, 1957, to the late James and Joyce (Cook) Ingle in Bryan, Ohio. James was a 1975 graduate of Defiance High School. He worked at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of FCC and Friends of Independence Dam. James had great taste in music. He enjoyed collecting and building model cars, drag racing, working on muscle cars, camping and doing yard work. He always enjoyed keeping his yard looking nice. James enjoyed his time volunteering with Boy Scout Troop 70. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and never missed a game. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
James is survived by his children, Jamey (Amanda) Ingle and Shane Ingle, all of Defiance, Andrea (Brandon) Murphy of Cleveland, Ohio, and Brent Ingle of Toledo, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Ethan, Baylee, Taylor, Sapphire, Lucy and Cameron; his brothers, Jeffery Ingle of Stryker, Ohio, and Ty Ingle of Orlando, Florida, and his step-mother Hazel Ingle of Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Family Christian Center in Defiance at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Family Christian Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
