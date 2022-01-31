James Homan

Napoleon — James Fredrick Homan, 82, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away on January 27, 2022.
He was born in Napoleon on August 7, 1939, to Clarence and Bernice (Kenning) Homan. Jim married Beverly Ann Barton on June 26, 1965, at St. John Lutheran Church Freedom Township.
Jim was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer in Henry County, who operated his own seed business and was inducted into the Henry County Agriculture Hall of Fame. Jim was a stranger to no one and loved to make people smile, especially children who would often receive a penny from him. He was active in the community and supported both Napoleon and Liberty Center School Athletics. Jim was instrumental in the development of rescue procedures for grain elevator accidents. He was also a member of Henry County Soil and Water Conservation, and Gideons International. Jim's greatest treasure was his family, who he loved to have near him and share stories about them.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bev; son, Kevin (Kerry) Homan; daughter, Laurie Rupp; and son, Michael (Kristy) Homan; grandchildren, Kendall (Clint) Detmer, Brandon Homan, Elizabeth Homan, Madison Rupp, Hunter Rupp, Levi Rupp, Annabelle Homan, Joseph Homan and Asher Homan; great-grandchildren, Kasen and Bowen Detmer; and sister-in-law, Rita Homan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Homan.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Henry County Ag Improvement Association for the new fair building, or the Liberty Center athletic boosters. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.