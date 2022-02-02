Napoleon — UPDATE: Due to incoming inclement weather the Homan family is postponing services for Jim. Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services.

