COLUMBUS — James R. Hanson passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 92.
He was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Feb. 27, 1927, graduating from Fremont High School in 1944. He graduated from Oberlin College in 1949 and then was hired by the Defiance Crescent-News as a reporter and photographer. In 1951, he married a fellow Oberlin classmate from Defiance, Portia Peters. Portia is the daughter of Ralph and Lorna Peters. (Mr. Peters was a 1918 graduate of Defiance College and wrote the Defiance College alma mater. He went on be the editor of the Defiance Crescent-News from 1920-51, and was acting president of Defiance College for one year in the late 1950’s. In 1951, Jim was drafted into the Korean Conflict, where he served as a corporal in the U.S. Army Signal Corps until 1953, making life-long friends with some of the Korean people he met while stationed there.
Jim was able to help one of these friends, Moon-Young Lee, come to the U.S. to receive an education at Defiance College (class of 1957). After completing his schooling, Lee returned to South Korea becoming a university professor of law and public administration. When South Korea’s democracy turned to autocratic rule in the early 1960s, Lee stood up for democracy and was subsequently imprisoned and tortured. Jim worked tirelessly for years to shine attention on Lee’s unfair imprisonment in order to help him gain his freedom, even getting an article published in the New York Times about Lee’s situation. Lee was eventually released and received an award from South Korea’s democratic President Kim Dae-Jung (and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2000) for his commitment to fighting for democracy. Lee shared this award with his loyal friend, Jim.
In 1957, Jim graduated from the University of Michigan Law School, eventually moving to Columbus to work for the Ohio Water Commission doing ground water management. In 1963, he became general counsel for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and in 1966, began working for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission as a research attorney. He went into private practice in 1973 providing legal counsel for various wildlife and ground water organizations such as the Ohio Water Well Association, the Ohio EPA, the Wildlife Legislative Fund of America, and the Ohio Water Development Authority.
Upon his retirement in 1997, his focus turned to the many peace and justice issues he cared about so passionately. At heart, Jim was a writer. He wrote copious letters to the editor, as well as self-assigned research reports and white papers on politics, local and world affairs and family genealogy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emma Robinson Hanson and James Rodgers Hanson (Fremont, Neb.), as well as three siblings, Marjory Hanson (Washington, D.C.), Barbara Albert (Charlottesville, Va.) and Richard Hanson (at age 2). Jim loved his family beyond all measure. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Portia Peters Hanson; three daughters, Beth and Cathy Hanson of Columbus and Julie Reiswig and son-in-law Jeff Reiswig, D.V.M. of Newark, Ohio; grandson, Jaymz Rhime (Amy) of Austin, TX (and three great-grandchildren Rachel, Joel and Audrey); grandson, Kevin Reiswig (Alex Chebuhar) of Port Townsend, Wash.; brother-in-law, Lynn Peters, Ph.D. of Defiance; and four nephews (Curt, Mike, Rich and Gordon Albert).
A service of memory will be held Sunday, October 20, at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary of First Community Church, (1320 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff, Ohio 43212), where Jim had been a member since 1967.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James R. Hanson Fund of The Columbus Foundation (1234 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205, https://columbusfoundation.org). This fund supports the many peace and justice causes and organizations Jim cared about. Arrangements by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
