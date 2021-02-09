James Handy

Hicksville — James B. Handy, 72, Hicksville, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with his family at his side.
Jim was born May 9, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Buford and Magdalene (Brummitt) Handy. He was a 1966 graduate of Hicksville High School, where he was the quarterback of the Aces during their undefeated season. Jim received the very first Steve Slaughter Award his senior year. Jim attended Franklin College on a football scholarship. He married Jill A. Scott on February 25, 1967, in Hicksville, and she survives. After college, Jim went to work at BF Goodrich, where he worked for the next 44 years, retiring in 2011. Jim served as a past president of the BF Goodrich Retirees Club. Jim volunteered his time coaching Little League baseball, Pony League baseball and junior high football and also was a volunteer coach for the Hicksville Aces Football team. Jim enjoyed eating out, always Googling reviews of restaurants. He truly treasured the time he could spend with family and following his kids and grandchildren in their academic and athletic events.
Surviving are his wife, Jill of Hicksville; two children, Marci (Dennis) Michael of Hicksville and Jay (Virginia Zuniga) Handy of Hicksville; six grandchildren, Ashton (Shawn Vasquez) Michael, Austin (Hayley) Michael, Alexa Michael, Lidia Muro, Raul Zuniga and Penelope Zuniga; two sisters, Mary Jean Rozivka of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Margie Camp of Hicksville; two brothers, Frank (Judy) Handy of Hicksville and John (Mary) Handy of Hicksville; and sister-in-law, Sally Dewey of Hicksville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dolores Handy and Helen Ahern; and three brothers-in-law, Rick Rozivka, Bill Ahern and Dallas Dewey.
There will be no public calling hours and the family will hold private family services for Jim, with Pastor Max Begley officiating. Interment will be made in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 06825 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
