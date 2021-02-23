James Grimsley

Paulding — James W. "Jim" Grimsley, aka "Grimie," 75, Paulding, formerly of Defiance, died at 2:58 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Parkview Health North, Fort Wayne, Ind. He was born July 23, 1945, in New Boston, Ohio, to the late Weldon and Irene (Burns) Grimsley. On November 6, 2010, he married Darleen Halagan, who survives in Paulding.
Jim also is survived by his children, Lisa (Matthew) Bachman of Morenci, Mich., Gwen (Burt) Bassett of Bryan, Robert (Valerie) Grimsley of Edgerton; a stepdaughter, Amanda Parker of Newark; six grandchildren, C.J., Amanda, Madison, Blake, Nya and Desseriah; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Celena and Isabel; and a sister, Reba (Lonny) Brown of West Alexandria.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Grimsley; a sister, Marjorie Smith; a brother, Doug Grimsley; and a stepson, Robert Parker.
Jim worked as an electrician for General Motors in Defiance. He was an avid bowler and fisherman. He loved gardening, grilling and riding his motorcycle. Jim was a Noble Township volunteer fireman. He was a member of the Masons in Continental. Jim was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He coached Pewee football, baseball and T-ball. Jim loved serving the Lord, he was very active in the church.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, Defiance, with Rev. Max Begley officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Masks will be required upon entering the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses, Christian Motorcycle Association or Defiance County Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
