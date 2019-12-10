James Grieser

ARCHBOLD — James E. Grieser, 87, Archbold, passed away Monday morning, December 9, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
He was born August 4, 1932, at Archbold, the son of Harvey and Ilva (Stuckey) Grieser. A graduate of Pettisville High School, he married Frances A. Plassman on January 1, 1955. A lifelong resident of the Pettisville/Archbold area, he farmed and raised cattle and sheep. James was a 4-H advisor, and a past member of the Zone School Board and the Fulton County Fair Board. He enjoyed tending to his lawn and flowers and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington.
He is survived by five children, Doug (Toni) Vajen of Cincinnati, Phil (Deb) Grieser and Ann (Andy) Dominique, both of Archbold, Amy (Brad) Cox of Bryan, and Pete (Rachel) Grieser of Archbold; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Kathy) Grieser of Archbold; and a sister Mary Ellen Nofziger of Archbold.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a grandson, Justin Grieser; and a sister, Janey Kennedy.
Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, with Rev. James Strawn and Rev. Dale Kern officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fairlawn Chapel from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be given to St. James Lutheran Church or the family choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.