Napoleon — James Arthur Gerken, 75, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at McCLaren St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born February 8, 1946, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Eldor H. and Winfred (Raker) Gerken. On March 24, 1987, he married Dorothy (Logsden) Gerken in Taylor, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on April 5, 2020.
Jim served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963-69. After the military he worked at GM Powertrain in Defiance until he retired in 2006. He was a member of the Napoleon American Legion. He was an avid collector and enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Jim is survived by his children, Candace (Rodney) Gill, Crystal (Terry) Bucher, Clarissa (Ron) Boyd, Jason (Kimberly) Gerken and Chandra Krass (Jeff); step-children, Renee Simpson, Jimmy (Kimberly) Mehall; grandchildren, Bryan Mengerink, Andrew (Jen) Mengerink, Anthony Bucher, Solita Bucher (Adam), Jasmine (Tyler) LaGesse, Logan Dickerson (Alex), Brendan (Megan) Boyd, James Gerken, Sabastian Gerken, Victoria Gonzalez (Tony), Taylor (Zach) Lange, Alexander Krass and Christopher Krass; 5 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with one arriving soon; 2 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mark (Linda) Gerken, Bernadean Rader, Patricia (Dave) Baylis, Darrel Gerken (Betty), Sandra Kay Gerken; sister-in-law, Sherie Gerken; a step-brother and step-sister; and 6 adopted siblings. He was also preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Ella Dickerson; brother, Leonard; infant brother, Terry Lee; step-son, Steven Serratore; and 2 adopted siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio, where military honors will be accorded.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Luke's Cardiovascular Unit, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
