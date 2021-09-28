James Etchie

Wauseon — James "Jim" R. Etchie, age 80, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Jim was born on August 17, 1941, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Perry L. and Margaret V. (Burger) Etchie. He was a 1959 graduate of Defiance High School. During high school Jim worked at Noble Shoe Store that was owned and operated by his father. After high school he sang with a barber shop quartet. In 1960 he started working for Brown's Bakery and retired in 1995.
Jim was a lifelong train lover and was involved in model railroading for over 25 years. He belonged to multiple model railroading groups in northwest Ohio. He was the curator of the 1896 Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Wauseon Depot from 2004-11. He was well known for continuing the third grade tours for Wauseon Elementary School. In his younger years he loved to canoe. Jim enjoyed hunting morel mushrooms and comparing his finds with his son, Pat. He also enjoyed fishing with his friends and grandchildren all over the northwest corner of Ohio. You could always find him at the local football, baseball and softball fields and bowling alleys supporting his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy Etchie, son, Pat (Kim) Etchie, of Haskins, Ohio, daughter, Tami (James) Kuhlman, of Defiance, Ohio, step-son, KC (Becky) Wittenmyer, of Wauseon, Ohio, and step-daughter, Carrie (Brock) Waugh, of Delta, Ohio. Grandchildren, Alexis, Carley, Cody, Parker, Mariah, Katrina, Cory and Brody. Brothers-in-law, Danny Tipton and Larry Tipton, of Toledo, Ohio, and sisters-in-law, Carla Tipton, of Northwood, Ohio, and outlaw, Sue Tipton, of Walbridge, Ohio.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Carl Wittenmyer IV and Bryce, Conner and Brianne Etchie.
Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Etchie family, 2-8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio, and 11 a.m.- noon, Friday, October 01, 2021, in the funeral home with funeral services to be held Friday at noon in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Maryann Reimund will officiate.
Following the funeral services Friday a fellowship luncheon will be served at the Wauseon American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The benevolence of the Etchie family.
The obituary notice was lovingly prepared by the Etchie family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.