Defiance — James E. Waldron Jr., 73, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Inpatient Center.
He was born on August 25, 1947, to James Sr. and Geneva (Willitzer) Waldron in Defiance, Ohio. On May 22, 2000, he married Phyllis Fraley, who survives.
James worked as a supervisor at General Motors in Defiance, and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
James is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Waldron of Defiance, four sons: Steve (Julie) Waldron of Defiance, Eric (Heather) Waldron of Wauseon, Ohio, Trevor (Kris) Waldron of Defiance, and Tyson (Emily) Waldron of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a daughter, Shayna (Brett) Booher of Defiance; two step-sons: Josh Smith and Jeremy (Margaret) Smith, all of Defiance; nineteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Jane McElwain of Lima, Ohio, and Jackie Osborn of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Geneva and James E. Waldron Sr.
A celebration of life service for family members will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
