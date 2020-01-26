MARK CENTER — James E. Donze, 71, rural Mark Center, Ohio, passed away at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Fairview High School, a veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a helicopter mechanic in Vietnam and worked for the Ney Oil Company for many years. His true passion though, was farming. He was a master of his craft, winning multiple trade awards and honors over the years. Jim also sold and constructed Brock and Stor-Mor grain bins all around the area and was a Mycogen Seed dealer. He was a very active member of the community. He served as a Farmer Township trustee for 16 years, attended the Farmer United Methodist Church, was a member of Farmer American Legion Post 137, Sherwood VFW Post 5665, and a longtime member of the Farmer Volunteer Fire Department. He also served on the ASCS board for nine years, the Landmark Co-op board and was a charter member of the Fairview Young Farmers. He enjoyed pulling antique tractors, trucks, and in more recent years, lawn mowers with his grandsons. Jim was also a classic car lover and enjoyed attending car shows. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities.
James Donze was born January 5, 1949, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of C.R. “Dean” and R. Undine (Spangler) Donze. He married Tylene S. Renz on September 28, 1968, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Jilene (David) Richards of Sherwood, Ohio, Jennifer (Andrew) Filiatraut of Bay Village, Ohio and Jami (Sam) Spieser of Mark Center, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kenzie and Ryan Richards, Jacob and Emma Filiatraut, and Owen and Lauren Speiser; and one sister, Shelly (Marty) Reagle of Sherwood, Ohio and her children, Clinton Reagle and Amanda Troyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. in Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Reverend Dwight Bowers officiating. Interment will follow in the Farmer Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by Farmer American Legion Post 137 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Memorials are requested to Farmer United Methodist Church, Fairview Young Farmers or Christmas for Kids - Tiana’s Wish. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.