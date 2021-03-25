James Deitrick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — James (Jim) R. Deitrick, 73, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jim was born on March 27, 1947, in Defiance, to Richard Deitrick and Betty (Weisenburger) Deitrick (Kuyers). He was raised in Defiance and attended Defiance High School graduating in 1965. After graduating Jim served in the United States Army from 1966-68.
Jim married his high-school sweetheart, Barbara (Barb) A. Van Wagner, 54 years ago in 1966. Jim and Barb were blessed with the births of their children, Connie (Denny) Roddy of Defiance, and Steve (Leslie) Deitrick of Falcon, Colorado.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Dave and Mike (Kelly) Deitrick. Jim leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Barb Deitrick; loving children, Connie (Denny) Roddy and Steve (Leslie) Deitrick; grandchildren, Courtney (Alec) Morefield and Taylor (Mac Guinn) Deitrick; brother, John (Leigh) Deitrick; sister, Kelly Kuyers as well as many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jim worked at General Motors in Defiance for 25 years retiring in 1996. Jim loved the Lord and led a life devoted in service to Jesus while holding dear his family and many cherished friends. In retirement, Jim and Barb served as European Mission Directors for AWANA Ministry in Germany from 1996-2001 before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jim was an active member of Vista Grande Baptist Church serving in a number of capacities since 2001. He also was an ordained minister and served the Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak community as part of the Dignity Memorial Service team whether it was officiating services, directing services, or helping out in any other way needed. Jim’s lifetime of service impacted many over the years.
There will be no visitation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Vista Grande Baptist Church (5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917). Pastor Dr. Chris Moore will officiate.
The family respectfully requests that all COVID precautions and guidelines are maintained during the memorial services to include masks, social distancing, and limited physical contact due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado (http://www.alz.org/co) or the AWANA Ministry (http://www.awana.org/donate).
Dignity Memorial in Colorado Springs has been entrusted with the funeral and memorial service arrangements. Online condolences for Jim’s family can be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10118941.
