James Davis

Bryan — James Lewis Davis, 85, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home.
Born in Scott, Ohio, to Lewis Alfred and Susie Ellen (Mohr) Davis, he was a resident of Williams County since 1935. A graduate of Farmer High School, he married Mary L. Huffman in William Center, Ohio, on December 7, 1956, and they were married for over 60 years.
He was drafted into the Army from 1958-60, ordered into the Bryan U.S. Army Reserves from 1960-64 and re-enlisted in the Bryan U.S. Army Reserves in 1980 until his retirement in 1996, serving the country for twenty years.
He worked at the Aro Corporation for over 40 years, retiring as facility maintenance supervisor and was on several committees. Jim served as Center Township Clerk/Fiscal Officer for 44 years, interim zoning inspector, was instrumental in the placement of seven tornado storm sirens and in retirement, maintained the records for the township's six cemeteries.
He served as president of the Williams County Township Association for twenty-two years. Serving on many township committees and was president of the Williams County Regional Planning Commission from 1994-2014.
Jim served as president of the William Center Park Board and acted as Memorial Day master of ceremonies since the mid 1960s.
He was a member of the William Center E.U.B Church, married into the Asbury U.M. Church and a fifty-plus-year member of the Bryan Wesley U. M. Church and an officer of the United Methodist Men for many years.
He was a proud 25 gallon blood donor and a life member of Bryan's American Legion Post 284 and honored his fellow veteran's serving on the combined VFW/American Legion Burial Honor Guard.
He operated the Bryan High School Band paper drive for seven years.
He worked as a handyman and construction worker for many years and was an avid bird watcher, bird feeder, gardener and tree planter.
Surviving are his daughters, Pamela (Tim) Castor and Jill (Davis) Miller of Bryan, Julie Davis of Dayton; grandchildren, Gregory (Christine) Castor of Columbus, Thomas Castor of Roanoke, Virginia, Kimberly Miller and Rebecca (Will) Fowler of Bryan; great-grandchildren, Davis Castor, Rowan Ledford and Harlow Fowler and Hayes James Fowler, due in May; brothers Willis (Dortha) of West Unity and Loyd Davis, unknown and Tigger, his cat.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary and sisters Lorna Luegring and Kathleen Riley.
Jim will be buried with military honors by the Bryan American Legion Post 284/VFW Post 2489 and interred beside Mary in the William Center Cemetery on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at the Center Township building immediately following the graveside service until 4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or the donor's choice.
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body, but rather to skid sideways, cigar in one hand, favorite beverage in the other, body thoroughly used up, worn out and screaming - 'Yah-hoo, what a ride!' - life is short!" - Jim
