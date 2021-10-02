Defiance — James D. Iler, age 77, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born on February 26, 1944, to Lloyd and Ruth (Smith) Iler in Paulding County, Ohio. On August 14, 1971, he married Carol (Zimmerman) Iler who survives.
Jim was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church for many years. He graduated from Madison South High School and The Ohio State University. He also served in the Peace Corps in South America for two years, and taught Spanish at Ayersville High School for 28 years until his retirement.
Jim will be missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol, his brother Wilmer (Pat) Iler and sister Marcia (Bob) Locy. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim requested that there not be any services, but that friends and relatives pray for the repose of his soul and cherish his memory. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
