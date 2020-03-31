McCALLEN, Texas — James Edward Birk, 76, of McAllen, Texas, and Defiance, Ohio, a professional hot air balloonist and former college professor, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in McAllen of complications from leukemia.
Birk was born Dec. 16, 1943, and raised on a farm near Rochester, Ind. He was the son of Ed and Juanita (Flora) Birk. He was a graduate of Ball State University and an instructor and chairman of the geology department at Defiance College from 1970-84 and briefly at Ashland University.
His 50-year career as a balloon pilot, competitor, championship director and event organizer began in 1970 when he obtained his pilot’s license and began teaching students to fly at Defiance College. Birk loved ballooning and logged more than 4,000 hours in 46 states and in Japan, Dubai, Canada and Mexico. He flew four years in the Kool Professional Hot Air Balloon Tour and finished as a top 10 money winner in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981. In 1991, he was the top ranked United States competitive pilot. He was a member of the United States World Team four times and was in the top 10 at six national championships. He continued to compete and win balloon races until he retired from flying in 2018.
For 17 years, Birk was owner and operator of the Kroger Hot Air Balloon Program, flying over athletic stadiums and appearing at store openings and other company functions. He flew balloons named Big Zoo, Palo Deimos, Who Cares and Jimbalaya and enjoyed flying the most when all he had was a paper map and a radio to his crew. He was co-owner of Air Venture Inc., which provided balloon rides in the Defiance area for many years.
He was the balloon meister of 10 Balloon Federation of America (BFA) national championships beginning in 1981 and the 1995 World Championship in Battle Creek, Mich. He was a founding member, director and national’s championship director from 1999-2007 for the North American Balloon Association.
He also directed the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview from 1993-2019, the Michigan Challenge in Howell, Mich., from 1994-2017 and the Field of Flight Balloon Championships in Battle Creek from 1992-2018. He directed nearly 40 other events around the country and participated for years at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Birk won many ballooning awards and in 2019 was enshrined in the BFA Hall of Fame in Indianola, Iowa.
Birk was an accomplished woodworker and carpenter, building furniture in his shop. He also made jewelry and enjoyed playing poker. He traveled the country and knew shortcuts and good restaurants everywhere he went, sharing stories with other pilots and first-time passengers after a flight and over a glass or two of his homemade hard lemonade.
Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maryjo (Borton) of McAllen, Texas; daughters, Sara (Jim Keenan) Birk of Lafayette, La., Megan (Joe Zvada) Birk of McAllen, Texas, Abbey (Tom) Bauer of Columbus, Ohio, and Dana (Bryan Kaiser) Birk of Garland, Texas; sister, Gloria (Larry) Friedrich of Kewanna, Ind.; and dozens of beloved friends who were family.
There will be no funeral services, but preferred memorials are to the Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg, Texas, the Big Bend Conservancy, the Great Texas Balloon Race or the Fort Defiance Humane Society, Defiance, Ohio.
