Antwerp — James H. Betzer, 75, of Antwerp, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Jim was born in Hudson, Michigan, on February 1, 1946, a son of the late Maye (Likely) and Harvey Betzer. He retired from BF Goodrich in 2005. Jim especially enjoyed his family, woodworking and helping others.

Jim will be sadly missed by his children, Shelly (Randol) Wendt & Jeff (Stacy) Betzer; grandchildren, James & Jessica Betzer, Alexandria Francis, Asia Flinn & Austin Wendt; great grandchildren Emma & Jade Betzer.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Guyton) and sister, Norma Riddle.

Viewing is Friday, March 19, 9-10:30 a.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp.

Graveside service is Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Maumee Cemetery, Antwerp. A nose and mouth covering mask is required to participate in Jim's viewing and service. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com

