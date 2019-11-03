FLORIDA — James A. Bechtol, 83, Florida, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born on October 30, 1936, also in Florida, Ohio, to Everett and Ethel (Shawver) Bechtol. Jim worked for the Campbell Soup Company as a quality control inspection. He was a lifelong member of the Florida United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed playing cards, collecting coins and numerous trips out west.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nannette; sons, Richard (Vanessa) of Florida, Ohio, and Robert of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughters, Cori, Kathryn and Erin; brother, Bill Bechtol; and sister-in-law, Marna Lou Bechtol. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack.
Visitation will be held at the Florida United Methodist Church, Florida, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Florida Cemetery, where military honors will be afforded.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or the Gideons. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
