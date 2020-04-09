James L. Aten, 71, Defiance, and formerly of Perrysville, Indiana, passed away at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Brookview Health Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
James was born January 2, 1949, in Charleston, Illinois, the son of the late Herbert L. and Dorothy V. (Myers) Aten. He married Patricia Kiser on October 23, 2004 in Defiance, Ohio, and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jamie Aten of Cayuga, Indiana, and Kimberly (Scott) See of Williamsport, Indiana; stepson, H. Scott (Jennifer) Richards of California; one sister, Patricia (Paul) Cummins of Newton, Illinois; one brother, Robert (Ruth) Aten of Bloomington, Indiana; four grandchildren, Nathaniel (Bre) Booe, Logan (Josh Hall) Booe, Luke Aten, Brennan (Albaro Cruz) See; one stepgranddaughter, Haven Richards; and three great-grandchildren, Henlee Michelle Booe, Jep Michael Booe and Etta Rose Booe.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
James worked as a machinist for General Motors (Defiance, Ohio, and formerly Tilton, Illinois) and retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of the NRA and the Defiance Fish & Game Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed panning for gold, rock collecting, raising plants, searching eBay and being the finest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather he could be.
A private family service will be held at noon (EDT) Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, until time of services. Due to the current health crisis, there will only be a limited number of people allowed in the building at a time for visitation. Burial is at 2:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Aten Cemetery in Hidalgo, Illinois.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674. Condolences may be left at www.deverterfuneralhome.com.
