James Aschemeier

NAPOLEON — James H. Aschemeier, 69, Napoleon, Ohio, formerly of Middletown, Indiana, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.
He was born May 19, 1951, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Harold and Helen (Rohrs) Aschemeier. He was formerly married to Nancy (Slight) Homan, who survives. Jim was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. He worked for over 30 years as a truck driver. After retirement, he spent his free time collecting and repairing Gravely lawn tractors.
He is survived by daughters, Margo (John) Rice of Watertown, Wisconsin, and Miranda (Andy) Chamberlain of Napoleon; grandchildren, Cierra and Grant Rice and Mackenzie, Dylan and Blake Chamberlain; and siblings, Linda (Dennis) Benien, Michael Aschemeier, Kenneth Aschemeier, Timothy (Brenda) Aschemeier and David Aschemeier. He also was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sue Aschemeier.
A private service will be held with immediate family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio, or CHP Hospice and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Online condolences or messages may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
