James Adams

MADISON, Wis. — James King Adams, 80, of Madison, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on October 22, surrounded by his loving wife, Sandy and daughters, Kim and Sheree.
Jim was born on June 10, 1941, to Milton (Toad) and Kate Adams of Defiance, Ohio. After Jim graduated from Defiance High School in 1959, he pursued a degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1965.
In 1969, Jim moved with his family from Toledo, Ohio, to Madison where he worked as an architect for Flad and Associates. He worked in his field for over 50 years. Jim was passionate about architecture (and code law), genealogy, wine making, stamp and coin collecting, gardening, traveling and music. He was a member of the Madison Diocesan Choir, the Madison Philharmonic Chorus and the Madison Chamber Orchestra, a barbershop quartet, a folk group and a vocal sextet.
In 1957, he began dating Sandy as a junior in high school. They married on August 25, 1962. Jim and Sandy went on to have two lovely and caring daughters, Kim and Sheree.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sandy, and his two daughters, Kim (Angie) and Sheree (Jim), as well as three grandchildren, Justin (Emily), Joshua (Kelly) and Heather (Nick), great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Hadley, Levi and Jacob, and five younger siblings.
Services were held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic faith community in Madison on October 27.
Donations to Our Lady Queen of Peace School, Edgewood High School both in Madison, or the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Hospital are welcomed.
