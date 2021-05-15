James A. Walpole

Defiance — James A. "Jim" Walpole, 85, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
He was born on November 21, 1935, to the late Clyde and Jewell (Sutton) Walpole in Kennett, Missouri. On August 17, 1957, he married Marilyn (Minck) Walpole, who resides in Defiance.
Jim was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus 1039. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for General Motors for over 43 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, and Elks Lodge 147. Jim loved to read, travel, and spend time with his family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Marilyn Walpole of Defiance, his son Michael (Rebecca) Walpole of Fishers, Indiana, and his daughter, Cynthia (Benjamin) Talalla of Glenwood, Wisconsin. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his sister, Donna (Gordon) Redd of Gulf Port, Mississippi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Walpole, and brothers, Hugh and Ronald Walpole.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.