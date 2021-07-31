Jacqueline Nash

Defiance — Jacqueline C. Nash, 57, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home in Defiance.
She was born on February 25, 1964, to George and Dorothy (Dillon) Forgays in Newfoundland, Canada. Jackie worked for several years at Defiance Metal Products. She enjoyed going to garage sales, camping, traveling, fishing, spending time with her grandkids, and her cats.
Jackie will be sadly missed by her children: Ronald (Jamie) Nash III of New Bavaria, Ohio, and Samantha Smith of Bryan, Ohio, and her grandchildren: Makayla Nash, Emma Nash, Karlee Smith and Gage Smith. She also leaves behind her friend, Jeff Wright of Defiance, her son-in-law, Lance Smith of Bryan, Ohio, her brother, Jorome Forgays of Detroit, Michigan, and her sisters, Sharon McCleese, Donna Woods, Carol Forgays, Jeanie Barton, and Debbie Fahner, all of Detroit, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald Nash Jr., and her brothers, George Forgays Jr. and Brian Forgays.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
