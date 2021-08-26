Jacob Schaffer

Oregon — Jacob Michael Schaffer, 26, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. Jacob was born to Lawrence and Jane (Mock) Schaffer in Toledo on May 23, 1995.
In his youth, he grew up in Oregon and spent most of his summers at his grandparent's lake house at Hamilton Lake, Indiana. Jake had a carefree, wild soul that was so innocent he couldn't tell a lie, it was often joked he would grow up to be a pastor. Jake was a 2013 graduate of Clay High School where he found his passion for computers and cooking. He attended the University of Toledo where he furthered his studies in computer science. Jake worked at Credit Adjustments and East Point Physical Therapy before finding his niche as office manager at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, where he would boss his dad around, call him on the intercom and brought the addition of Cooper, his funeral therapy dog.
Jake was very intelligent and quick-witted, with the ability to throw zingers at the drop of a hat. He didn't have many friends but the ones he had he was loyal to and held close to his heart. Jake loved his family and had a special bond with both of his sisters, Rachael and Lauren, whose love never wavered for one another. He was always willing to be his sister's side kick no matter how silly or crazy the idea was. As a son, Jake couldn't have made parent's more proud. He was a person who was considerate of others and willing to help, well sometimes, depending on the job. He made sure his parents never ate anything a day over the expiration date or any moldy food by regular checks of their fridge and cupboards, reminding them "you know you guys have nothing to eat in this house". Jake showed his love through food, often cooking dinner for his family on our regular Sunday family dinners, after swimming in the afternoon.
In February, Jake and his sister drove to Cygnet where he bought his first dog, Cooper, a miniature Australian Shepherd. Jake was "bougie" and often reminded his family that he paid for Cooper's good behavior, but his mom often teased back saying, "did you pay for that" when Cooper did something bad. Cooper and Jake had a special bond that started from day one. He would never let Jake out of his sight, never leaving his side too far. They were together and loved each other until the very end.
Jake struggled with addiction and mental health for many years. He fought a long, hard courageous battle. There were many peaks and valleys, but, Jake was always willing to keep fighting, no matter how tough the battle seemed to be. Jake and other addicts who have lost the battle with this demon are not just another addict gone, but people who their families and friends would love to take this demon away from them. Families and friends who feel helpless and full of guilt. Jake's addiction did not define him as a person, rather a person suffering from addiction.
To those of you that are struggling with addiction, please ask or seek help. There is a way out of this. Family members who have loved ones suffering from addictions, it is not your fault. Although Jake's addiction took him from us, it did not take away his empathetic, kind, gentle soul who put others first. Our Jake is no longer fighting his hard battle and struggles, he can now go on being free to be our sweet, loving, kind little boy.
Left to cherish his memory are his fierce loving and supportive parents, Larry and Jane; forever adoring sisters, Rachael (James) Schaffer-Warren and Lauren (Caleb Skotynsky) Schaffer; soon coming niece, Charlotte Skotynsky; beloved four-legged companion, Cooper; grandmothers, Nancy Mock and Elizabeth Schaffer; aunts and uncles, Lou (Kevin) Shuman, Vickie Farley, Barb (Wayne) Davis, Dan (Cindy) Schaffer, Julie (Nathan) Wright, Jenny (Rick) Darr; and many cousins.
Jake was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clyde Schaffer and Marlin Mock.
The family will receive guests on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., Millbury, OH 43447. A celebration of life honoring Jake will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Ignatius Catholic Church where there will be an hour of visitation before the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will be livestreamed at www.egglestonmeinert.com click on Jake's OBITUARY >click TRIBUTE WALL > click LIVE WEBCAST.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Schaffer family, in care of Lawrence Schaffer, to allow them to memorialize and honor Jake's passions at a later date.
A few paragraphs can only give a little insight to the amazing person Jake was and will be remembered as, some who felt the feelings of others and put their needs in front of his own. He will not be remembered as an addict struggling with mental health but a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who we all love and miss dearly. We were blessed to have him with us on earth for 26 years. This is not goodbye, it is simply, see ya' later, as Jake would say. So until then Jacob Michael, run through the fields, sit on a star, shine as bright as the sun, and jump over moon beams until we meet again.
To send a special message to Jake's family please visit, www.egglestonmeinert.com.
