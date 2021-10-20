Jackie Killion

Defiance — Jackie E. Killion, 51, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born on December 21, 1969, to Robert and Shirley (Mooney) Sanders in Defiance, Ohio. Jackie was a faithful member of Defiance Christian Church. She worked as a manager for Hobby Lobby. She enjoyed traveling with friends, and spending time at Pontiac Park on the swing watching the boats on the river. Jackie was all about spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jackie will be sadly missed by her parents, Robert and Shirley Sanders and her children, Richie (Amanda) Killion, Justin (Erin) Killion and Josh (Ashlyn) Killion, and her daughter, Chelsea (Jeremy) Kruse, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, her sister, Kathy (Junior) Yeager, and her niece, Julia Yeager.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Defiance Christian Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

