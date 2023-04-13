FAYETTE — Jacquith D. “Jackie” Blue, 85, of Fayette, died early Monday morning, April 10, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Blue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
FAYETTE — Jacquith D. “Jackie” Blue, 85, of Fayette, died early Monday morning, April 10, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born at home in Edon on November 9, 1937, Jackie was the daughter of Donald and Juanita (Cook) Kaiser. Jackie graduated from Edon High School with the class of 1955 before attending Bowling Green State University. She immediately joined the workforce and was first employed in the mortgage-loan department of Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She married the love of her life, Burton A. Blue, on July 25, 1959, at the Edon United Methodist Church in a ceremony presided by Rev. Larry Hard. They made their home in Edon until moving to Fayette in 1983.
Jackie was employed with the United States Postal Service for a tenure of over 30 years, working first at her hometown Edon before serving as postmaster in Lyons for five years as well as in Pioneer for seven years, ultimately retiring in 1999.
Saved by her Christian faith, Jackie was a lifelong Methodist and was a current member of the Fayette Methodist Church. Of equal importance to her was her family whom she adored. She was delighted to share how lucky and blessed she felt to have special relationships with all of her extended family. Later in life Jackie and Burt were blessed to travel to Mexico during winters and they made cherished memories with their children and grandchildren at numerous family vacations. Jackie supported all of the athletic activities of her coaching husband, as well as their children and later grandchildren. She was a dependable fan who traveled near and far learning and appreciating each sport.
Surviving in addition to her husband of nearly 64 years, Burt, are two sons, David (Christine) Blue of Hicksville, Ohio, and Thomas (Terri) Blue of Santa Claus, Indiana, four grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Stephanie and Neil, and two great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Reid.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Stan Kaiser and a son, Steven Jeffrey Blue.
A funeral service for Jackie will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., at the Fayette Methodist Church with Pastor Reid Short officiating. Cremation will follow and burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date in Edon Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 2 p.m until the service begins at the church.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Life Center or a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements under the direction of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.