Jack Schliesser

EDGERTON — Jack Lee Schliesser, 84, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:02 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
Mr. Schliesser was a 1956 graduate of Mark Center High School. He was employed by the Defiance County Highway Department, retiring with twenty years of service. He also raced and trained harness race horses for over forty years. Jack was a past member of the USTA Horsesmen's Association.
Jack Lee Schliesser was born on December 25, 1938, in Mark Center, Ohio, the son of Delmar and Faith (Hinsch) Schliesser. He married his wife of 57 years, Donna Jayne Miller, on April 29, 1966, in Covington, Kentucky, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Teresa (Duane) Miller II of Edgerton and Connie (Jim) Moon, of Fair Haven, Vermont, one son, Allan Schliesser of Edgerton, five grandchildren, Nick, Casey and Jessica (Alex) Moon, in Vermont and Duane (Aubrie) Miller III and Dustin Miller of Edgerton, and one sister, Dorthy Christy of Grove City, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Lue Schliesser and a brother-in-law, Todd Christy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m.-noon in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton. Services will follow at noon with Rev. Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will be in Lost Creek Cemetery near Hicksville, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Elara Caring Hospice or St. Mary Catholic School in Edgerton.
