Toledo — On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Jack Robert Schilperoot, 68, passed away at his residence in Maumee, Ohio.
Jack was born on January 7, 1955, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Arnold and Rose Mary "Trudy" Schilperoot. He was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. Jack was a student at Good Samaritan School in Defiance and graduated in 1976.
Jack worked at Quadco in Stryker, Ohio, and Lott Industries in Toledo. Jack has spent the greater part of his life under the professional care of Sunshine Communities in Maumee. He has been an inspiration to many people over the years for his courage and good nature.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Maxine Schilperoot and sister, Nancy Sickmiller. He is survived by his brother, Jan Schilperoot of McMinnville, Tennessee, and his sister, Susan Becker of Corunna, Indiana. He is also survived by step-siblings, Linda Hargrave of Illinois, Ted Gray of Ohio, Pam Biederstedt of Michigan and Tim Gray, also of Ohio. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews.
Visitation will be at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. followed by a graveside service and burial at Glenwood Cemetery in Napoleon, Ohio, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Memorials given in memory of Jack may be made to Sunshine Communities.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Schilperoot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.