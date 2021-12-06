Jack Money

Defiance — Jack L. Money, 87, of Defiance, passed away on December 4, 2021, at the Glenn Park in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born on January 24, 1934, to Fred and Ruth (Bacon) Money in Knoxville, Tennessee. He attended and graduated from Purdue University in 1963 with a degree in electrical engineering. On July 14, 1956, he married Kaye Carolyn Krohn who lives in Defiance, Ohio.

Jack was a Navy veteran of 20 years, and retired a lieutenant where he served as a navigator. He and his wife Kaye also made and gave out comfort bears to children at the Paulding County Hospital.

Jack is survived by his loving spouse, Kaye Carolyn Money, of Defiance, Ohio, daughters, Peg (Steve) Dietrich, Sidney, Ohio, Mary (Larry) Holley, of Defiance, Ohio, Beverly (Fred Woll) Money, of Littleton, Colorado, as well as a son, Andy (Malinda) Money of Indianapolis, Indiana. 10 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren, a brother, Gene (Virginia) Money, Knoxville, Tennessee, and a sister, Joann Bolden, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation and funeral services will be private.

Memorials are suggested to the Habitat for Humanity and the Wounded Warriors. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

