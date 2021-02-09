Defiance — Jack Allen Lee, 84, Defiance, passed away Thursday evening, February 4, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born October 21, 1936, to Leroy and Madelyn (Winzeler) Lee in Toledo, Ohio. On September 14, 1958, he married Sheron (Peck) Lee, who survives.
Jack was an active and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, he sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school for several years. He was a district manager at Western & Southern Life Insurance Company in Defiance for over 30 years until his retirement. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golf and playing the piano. He loved his time spent with his wife at Hamilton Lake.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sheron Lee of Defiance; his children, Jackie (Scot) Lahrmer and Doug (Lynda) Lee, all of Mason, Ohio; three grandchildren, Beau, Olivia and Charlotte; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arden and Sharon Peck of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Allen Lee; and his brother, Jim Lee.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
