OAKWOOD — Jack Craft, 87, Oakwood, died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.
He was born August 27, 1932, in Melrose, to the late Donald F. and Margaret B. "Maggie" (Strahlen) Craft. On August 23, 1970, he married Margaret Ann Bidlack, who preceded him in death on December 29, 2019.
Jack is survived by two nephews, Don and Larry Ashbaugh of Indiana; a niece, Susan Loebert of Indiana; five great-nieces and great-nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Jack is preceded in death by a sister, Helen M. Ashbaugh; and a brother-in-law, Ray Ashbaugh.
Jack was a 1950 graduate of Oakwood High School. Throughout his lifetime, he worked at Allen County Tractor Sales as a mechanic, Henry Implement of Continental and he retired from Northwest Tractor, Glandorf. For several summers, he and his wife mowed cemeteries in Paulding County. Jack was a member of the First Baptist Church, Defiance. He also enjoyed the gospel music, singing and fellowship at the local restaurant in Oakwood.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel, Oakwood. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakwood Fire Department or Oakwood EMS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.