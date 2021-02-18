Paulding — Ivah B. Lothamer, 90, Paulding, died Saturday, February 13, 2021.
She was born May 11, 1930, in Cecil, daughter of the late Gleason and Pearl (Griggs) Woodring. She was a 1948 graduate of Paulding High School. On June 19, 1948, she married Wayne F. Lothamer, who preceded her in death on September 18, 2010. She was employed by the Paulding County Schools and Paulding County Health Department for a total of 30 years. Ivah was employed by Defiance College as financial aid assistance officer admissions secretary. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish and the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of Paulding County Board of Elections and Paulding VFW Post 587 Auxiliary.
Ivah is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Larry) Gorrell, Paulding; daughter-in-law, Elaine Sierer, Paulding; son-in-law, Ned Feeney, Defiance; grandchildren, Joann, Eric, Brian, Duane, Don, Jenni, Lisa and Brent; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Brendon, Ryan, Max, Henry, Lexie, Jake, Abigail, Molly, Sam, Brianna, Zachary, Ella, Ryder, Hayden, Kalli, Jacob, Johnathan, and Kayana; and great-great-grandson, Maxton.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Terry; daughter, Karen Feeney; brothers, Richard and Robert Woodring; and a granddaughter, Angela Switzer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Rev, Austin Ammanniti officiating. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. There will be visitation on Saturday, February 20, from 10 a.m until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Divine Mercy Parish building maintenance fund or Paulding Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
