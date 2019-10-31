PAULDING — Iva M. Garver, 82, Paulding, died October 27, 2019, at her residence. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.

Service information

Nov 1
Funeral Service
Friday, November 1, 2019
2:00PM
DEN HERDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
1000 WEST WAYNE ST
ULDING, Ohio-1545, PA 45879
