Isaac Miller

Defiance — Isaac Eugene Miller, 36, of Defiance, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 15, 1984, in Defiance. Isaac graduated from Defiance High School in 2002. Isaac was an off shore commercial diver in the oil industry. He was a member of Experience Church, Defiance and was a part of the My Brother's Keeper group. Isaac was passionate about working out at the YMCA and also loved all things outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Isaac is survived by his parents Gordon and Maria Ann (Eifrid) Miller, Defiance; children: Murphy and Emma Miller, Lafayette, Louisiana and Hudson Miller, Defiance; fiancée Ashley Valle and her children: Ariana, Bella and Nixon, Defiance; sisters: Amanda Miller (Jeff Ulch) and Ashley Miller and grandparents Eugene and Ann Miller, Oakwood and James and Linda Eifrid, Paulding.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the celebration of Isaac's life at 11 a.m. The service will be private with Pastor Joe Silva and Pastor Nicholas Salinas. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zachrich Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate (419-264-0600). Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
