Irma L. Pfahlert

Pfahlert

WAUSEON — Irma L. Pfahlert, 84, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Swanton Health Care of Swanton, Ohio. A graveside service will be held privately at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Irma's memory.

The family is under the care of Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, share a memory and read Irma's full obituary at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Load entries