Irma Lange

Napoleon — Irma Marie Lange, 92, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
She was born in Freedom Township, Henry County, Ohio, on January 26, 1929, to George and Magdalena (Mueller) Badenhop. Irma was baptized on February 10, 1929, by Pastor Gustav Thun and was confirmed on April 18, 1943, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, by Pastor George Maassel. She married Victor Lange at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township on April 10, 1948, officiated by Pastor Maassel.
Irma was a graduate of Ridgeville High School and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her faith was the foundation of her family and she faithfully attended services and supported many church activities, including the Lutheran Hour Ministry. She was an excellent baker and kept the family well supplied with her cookies, coffee cake and other treats. Irma's love of music led her to meet Victor at a polka dance. Victor escorted her home that evening and "has been escorting her home ever since." Truly a selfless person, Irma was always there to help others and put their needs before her own. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Debra) of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Ron (Karrie) of Perrysburg, Ohio; daughters, Sue (Rick) Bruback of Collierville, Tennessee, and Annette (Mark) Kolbe of Napoleon; son-in-law, Rodney Ault of Bowling Green, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Donald Badenhop. In addition to her parents, Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Victor; and daughter, Connie Ault.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
