Irene Smith

HOLGATE — Irene M. Smith, 88, Holgate, died late Monday morning, December 7, 2020, at Vancrest of Holgate.
Her Legacy… She was born January 25, 1932, to Carl F. and Mary (Bohn) Mehring in Defiance. She started working as a nurses’ aide at the age of 15 and did for most of her adult life. On June 15, 1952, she married Robert E. Smith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance. Irene enjoyed watching TV and playing games such as Dominos. Her true calling and passion was visiting nursing home residents and shut-ins. She was a member of the First Church of God, Defiance.
Her Family… Irene is survived by her children, Deborah (Robert) Hastedt of Hamler, Randall (Lou) Smith of Hamler, Rodney Smith of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Chad (Niki) Smith, Collinsville, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joanne Johnson, Phoenix, Ariz., and Dorothy Vasher, Napoleon. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; sons, Craig and Ronald; daughter, Joanne Smith; a great-grandson, Andrew Hastedt; and brothers, Bill, Ray, Ralph, Victor, Paul and Nelson.
Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. There will be a private family service at the funeral home. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service in Ayersville Cemetery at approximately 2 p.m.
Contributions in Irene’s memory can be made to First Church of God. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.