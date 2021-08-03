TOLEDO — Irene Rose, age 101, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 31, 2021, at the Otterbein Perrysburg Senior Life Neighborhood.
She was born on June 11, 1920, in Huddy, Kentucky, to Alex and Lydia (Kovach) Vargo. Irene was an integral part of the Second Baptist Church in Defiance, where she was a charter member and very instrumental in the growth of the church. She is currently a member of the First Baptist Church in Perrysburg.
Irene is survived by her son, Thomas (Beth) Rose; grandchildren, Daniel Rose and Sarah (Thomas Kiernan) Brasher; great-grandchildren, David (Caitlyn) Wilson, Callista Wilson and Zoe Brasher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glen Rose, brothers, Alex, Joe and Steve, sisters, Elizabeth, Alma, Lillian, Margaret and Julia.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery, 29231 County Road 424, Defiance, OH 43512. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.