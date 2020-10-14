HICKSVILLE — Irene Elizabeth Frank, 101, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center in Hicksville.
Mrs. Frank was a devoted homemaker and farm wife who enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville and the Rosary Altar Society. Irene Elizabeth Frank was born on September 23, 1919, in Avella, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Forhencz) Fuleki. She married Elmer W. Frank on February 20, 1960, in Hicksville, and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2005.
Survivors include her nephews, nieces and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Emery “Jim” Fuleki; and two sisters, Mary Onody and Irma Bavin. She also was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, near Blakeslee.
Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
