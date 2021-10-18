Irene Cordes

Napoleon — Irene Elizabeth Cordes, 93, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
She was born August 6, 1928, in Bartlow Township, the daughter of Geard and Emma (Buchholz) Botjer. On March 28, 1948, she married Harold Cordes who survives.
Irene graduated from Hamler High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She also volunteered at the Filling home in Napoleon, then went on to work there for 19 years. Irene also volunteered her time at Lutheran Social Services and Hospice of Henry County. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, and belonged to Women of Life. Irene was a great wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harold; children, Kenneth (Mary Cramer) Cordes, Patricia (Rodney) Wyse, and Keith (Arlene) Cordes; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Norman, Donald and Richard; sister, Betty Heiny; and daughter-in-law, Margie Cordes.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, or the Filling Home of Mercy, Napoleon. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
