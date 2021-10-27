Irene Cordes

Napoleon — Irene Helen Cordes, 95, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Vancrest Nursing Home with family by her side on Monday, October 25, 2021.
She was born April 17, 1926, in Monroe Township, Henry County, Ohio, to the late Albert and Ella (Schwiebert) Kestner. On November 26, 1944, she married Elmer "Pete" Cordes who preceded her in death on August 14, 1974.
Irene was a proud retiree of the Campbell Soup Company, retiring in 1983 after 25 years of service. In her retirement years she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many casino trips, polka dances and playing cards, especially rummy in her later years.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Mary (Michael) DeWit, son-in-law, Kenneth Smith, and daughter-in-law, Sue (Terry) Sheedy. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Laurie (Tim) Thayer, Amy (Mark) Morman, Ben (Breezy) DeWit, Adam (Whitney) DeWit, Gretchen (Michael) Skaggs, Katie (Omar) Munoz, Joe (Jayde) Cordes, and her fourteen great-grandchildren, Emma, Ruby, Karys, Kamden, Brooks, Alexandria, Adriene, Tommy, Madison, Mollie, Emma Irene, Ezra, Elijah and Elia. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband; son, Thomas Cordes; daughter, Linda Smith; close friend, Norbert Brandt; sister, Gertrude Kurtz; and brother, Lawrence Kestner.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church or Henry County Relay for Life. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
