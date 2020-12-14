Irene Boetz

Boetz

BRYAN — Irene May Boetz, 89, Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at SKLD Center in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born August 25, 1931, to Ernest and Zella (Ruch) Harris at Saginaw, Michigan. Irene has been a resident of Bryan, Ohio, since 1975. She worked at ITT Higbea, and also at Young Spring & Wire in Archbold, Ohio, for several years until her retirement in 1993.

Surviving are her children, Diane (Matthew) Gloor of Napoleon, Ohio, Doneta (Mel Schilt) Schmidt of Bryan, Ohio, Daniel (Pamela) Boetz of Stryker, Ohio, and David (Debra) Boetz of Montpelier, Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Dorene Boetz and Donna King; and her brothers, James Harris and Michael Storrer.

Visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Burial will take place at Brunersburg Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Spina Bifida Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Boetz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load entries