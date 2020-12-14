Irene Boetz

BRYAN — Irene May Boetz, 89, Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at SKLD Center in Bryan, Ohio.
She was born August 25, 1931, to Ernest and Zella (Ruch) Harris at Saginaw, Michigan. Irene has been a resident of Bryan, Ohio, since 1975. She worked at ITT Higbea, and also at Young Spring & Wire in Archbold, Ohio, for several years until her retirement in 1993.
Surviving are her children, Diane (Matthew) Gloor of Napoleon, Ohio, Doneta (Mel Schilt) Schmidt of Bryan, Ohio, Daniel (Pamela) Boetz of Stryker, Ohio, and David (Debra) Boetz of Montpelier, Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Dorene Boetz and Donna King; and her brothers, James Harris and Michael Storrer.
Visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Burial will take place at Brunersburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Spina Bifida Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.